Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 98,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 280,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
Celcuity Stock Up 5.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celcuity by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 668,318 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 136,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.