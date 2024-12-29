Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 98,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 280,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CELC

Celcuity Stock Up 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

The firm has a market cap of $513.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celcuity by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 668,318 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 136,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.