Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 48697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.