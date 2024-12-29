CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$197,000.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. Insiders sold 192,732 shares of company stock worth $1,614,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

