Chang Lee Buys 139,800 Shares of Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Chang Lee bought 139,800 shares of Besra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,065.60 ($6,251.93).
Besra Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 25.40.
About Besra Gold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Besra Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.