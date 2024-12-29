Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

