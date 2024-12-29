Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.50%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

