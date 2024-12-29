Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Chimera Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

CIM opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimera Investment news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.