Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in December

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,081,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 1,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.5 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

