Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.5% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

