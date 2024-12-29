CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. 2,530,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
CIIG Capital Partners II Trading Up 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.
CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.
