Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.31. 2,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Long/Short Equity ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 28.55% of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

