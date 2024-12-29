Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

CIGI opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

