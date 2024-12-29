Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 21% – What’s Next?

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

