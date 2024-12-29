Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 15th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.448 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CCZ opened at $61.07 on Friday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

About Comcast

