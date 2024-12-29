Contrasting Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -39.31% -57.22% -30.94% Amplitude -27.44% -27.40% -18.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 1 2 13 0 2.75 Amplitude 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Couchbase and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 51.74%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $11.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Amplitude.

Risk & Volatility

Couchbase has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Couchbase and Amplitude”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $204.63 million 3.90 -$80.18 million ($1.60) -9.53 Amplitude $292.54 million 3.46 -$90.36 million ($0.67) -15.96

Couchbase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Couchbase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Couchbase beats Amplitude on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

