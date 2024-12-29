Contrasting Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -52.50 Lithium N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Lithium N/A -58.26% -22.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Copper & Gold and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 304.76%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Lithium.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.