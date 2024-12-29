Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.17 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

