Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 118.6% in December

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the November 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 141,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

