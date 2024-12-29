Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE CRT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.