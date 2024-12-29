Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.49 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.