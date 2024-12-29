Daniel Palumbo Acquires 20,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Palumbo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($14,906.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

