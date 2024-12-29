Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.39. 966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.