Delhi Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Delhi Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

