Delhi Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Delhi Bank Stock Up 0.4 %
Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
