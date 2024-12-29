Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 125.7% in December

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.79. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

