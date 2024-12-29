Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHLGY. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Deutsche Post Trading Up -0.5 %
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
