Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHLGY. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up -0.5 %

DHLGY opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

