Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$512 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

