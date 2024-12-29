DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 20635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($47,529.89). Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

