D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.84. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of $163.65 and a one year high of $251.00.
About D’Ieteren Group
