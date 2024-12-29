DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
DigitalBridge Group has a dividend payout ratio of -11.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.72 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
