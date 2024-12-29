Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $25.00 on February 3rd

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.3 %

DDS opened at $455.28 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.76 and its 200 day moving average is $398.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.