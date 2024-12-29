Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $25.00 on February 3rd

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Dillard’s Stock Up 0.3 %
DDS opened at $455.28 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.76 and its 200 day moving average is $398.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDS
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dillard’s
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.