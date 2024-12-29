Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NYSE DDS opened at $455.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.92.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

