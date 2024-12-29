Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 257.60 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 253.38 ($3.19), with a volume of 4441624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.80 ($3.19).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.96.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

