Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AAPD opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

