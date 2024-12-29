Duncan Gallagher Sells 4,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,577.24. This represents a 5.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,408 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

