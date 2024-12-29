Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

