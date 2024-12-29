eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

eBullion Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

About eBullion

(Get Free Report)

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.