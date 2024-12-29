Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WAVE stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

