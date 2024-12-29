ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.
