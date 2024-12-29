EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a dec 24 dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

