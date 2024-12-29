Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 752,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,325,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.