Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $42.69 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

