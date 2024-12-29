Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Essentra Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

