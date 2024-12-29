Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

