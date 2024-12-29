First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $67.25 on Friday. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
