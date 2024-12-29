First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $67.25 on Friday. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

