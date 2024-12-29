First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $182.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

