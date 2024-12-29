First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 127.5% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 50.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

