First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 127.5% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
