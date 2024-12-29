First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.93 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.