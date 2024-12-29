First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

