FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 133,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 183,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 113,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

