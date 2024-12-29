Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

